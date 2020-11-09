    Josh Allen Thanks Bills Fans for Donating to Charity to Honor His Grandmother

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills fans rallied together to support Josh Allen and a good cause following the death of the quarterback's grandmother. 

    According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, following the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Allen's grandmother had died. Bills fans decided to donate money in $17 increments—representing Allen's jersey number—to Oishei Children's Hospital.

    The quarterback has worked with the hospital a number of times in the past.

    Allen thanked fans after Oishei revealed it received more than $34,000 in donations:

    The hospital even made a special donation button for those looking to support Allen.

    This is not the first time Bills fans have rallied together to support a quarterback through charitable donations. In 2017, fans raised more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after Dalton led the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, which clinched a playoff spot for the Bills.

    To thank them for their support Dalton and his wife, Jordan, donated to the pediatric department of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

