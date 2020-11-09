Josh Allen Thanks Bills Fans for Donating to Charity to Honor His Grandmother

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills fans rallied together to support Josh Allen and a good cause following the death of the quarterback's grandmother.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, following the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Allen's grandmother had died. Bills fans decided to donate money in $17 increments—representing Allen's jersey number—to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The quarterback has worked with the hospital a number of times in the past.

Allen thanked fans after Oishei revealed it received more than $34,000 in donations:

The hospital even made a special donation button for those looking to support Allen.

This is not the first time Bills fans have rallied together to support a quarterback through charitable donations. In 2017, fans raised more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after Dalton led the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, which clinched a playoff spot for the Bills.

To thank them for their support Dalton and his wife, Jordan, donated to the pediatric department of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.