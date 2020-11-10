Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and Drops

Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and DropsNovember 10, 2020
It would be hard to find many common threads between successful fantasy football managers, given how many different ways teams can find success.
Saying that, there probably aren't many league winners who struggle to extract talent from the waiver wire.
That player pool is essentially a season-long safety net. If given the proper attention, it can be the gift that keeps on giving.
While Week 9 may not have spawned any overlooked fantasy stars, certain developments already have people making adds and drops for Week 10.
Add: Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
Carolina's offense can get congested.
It runs through Christian McCaffrey when he's healthy and features plenty of Mike Davis when he isn't. Both get involved in the passing attack, which often slots Robby Anderson at the top and D.J. Moore close behind.
But the deeper the Panthers get into this campaign, the more they are seeking out ways to use Curtis Samuel, who has been added in more than 6,000 Yahoo leagues.
The 24-year-old is on a three-game scoring streak and most recently hauled in all nine of his targets for 105 yards and a score while also delivering three carries for 13 yards. During this streak, he has 19 catches on 20 targets for 184 yards, seven rushes for 41 yards and four scores.
"The Panthers have two other wideouts who will likely be ranked ahead of him weekly, but if Samuel continues to get the touches he has seen of late, he'll climb those ranks in a hurry," ESPN's Field Yates wrote. "He is a really smart addition to your bench."
Drop: JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy owners are fed up with the Shanahanigans.
As tempting as it is to want a piece of Kyle Shanahan's rushing attack, the only trustworthy member of it is a healthy Raheem Mostert. And even then, you're not sure how much of the action he'll get.
Undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty was supposed to be the guy against an exploitable Green Bay Packers rush defense. San Francisco's running back room had been ripped apart by injuries, and only Hasty and Jerick McKinnon were left standing.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco dubbed Hasty most likely to see the heaviest workload with McKinnon "seeing some spot duty as a third-down back."
Naturally, McKinnon tripled up Hasty in carries (12 to four) and doubled his targets (four to two). Hasty managed just 13 yards on his six touches, while McKinnon delivered 68 scrimmage yards and a score.
This isn't a call to go get McKinnon, but rather a recommendation to cut Hasty loose, which 11,000-plus Yahoo managers have already done.
Add: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
The shiny, new object is inherently interesting in fantasy football, especially when it's a rookie quarterback who was drafted fifth overall and might have gone first had he stayed healthy.
But that's not the only reason over 4,200 people have added Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa on Yahoo. There's also the fact that he just blitzed the Arizona Cardinals with 20-of-28 passing for 248 yards and two scores, plus seven rushes for 35 yards.
On paper, the Cardinals shouldn't have been a great matchup. They've allowed the 15th-fewest fantasy points to the position, and Tagovailoa was only the third quarterback to put up 20-plus points against them.
That only adds to the intrigue with the 22-year-old, who's now slated to face a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.