Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and Drops

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

It would be hard to find many common threads between successful fantasy football managers, given how many different ways teams can find success.

Saying that, there probably aren't many league winners who struggle to extract talent from the waiver wire.

That player pool is essentially a season-long safety net. If given the proper attention, it can be the gift that keeps on giving.

While Week 9 may not have spawned any overlooked fantasy stars, certain developments already have people making adds and drops for Week 10.