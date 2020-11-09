Jeff Luhnow Sues Astros for More Than $22M over Firing for Cheating Scandal

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is reportedly suing the Houston Astros for $22 million, per TMZ Sports, for firing him in January 2020 after the team's sign-stealing scandal came to light despite his claims that he had "no knowledge of—or involvement in—the sign-stealing schemes."

Luhnow's lawsuit claims that "everyone above and below Luhnow in the Astros organization came away unscathed," including the "video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign stealing system."

That isn't entirely true—manager A.J. Hinch was also fired as a result of the scandal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.