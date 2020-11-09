    Jeff Luhnow Sues Astros for More Than $22M over Firing for Cheating Scandal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020
    FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow speaks at a baseball World Series news conference in Washington. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is reportedly suing the Houston Astros for $22 million, per TMZ Sports, for firing him in January 2020 after the team's sign-stealing scandal came to light despite his claims that he had "no knowledge of—or involvement in—the sign-stealing schemes." 

    Luhnow's lawsuit claims that "everyone above and below Luhnow in the Astros organization came away unscathed," including the "video room employees who conceived and orchestrated the sign stealing system."

    That isn't entirely true—manager A.J. Hinch was also fired as a result of the scandal.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

