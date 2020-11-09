Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Indians Star Unlikely to Be Moved 'Quickly'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians are expected to trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason, but a potential deal is "unlikely to happen quickly," according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Per Morosi, the timeline could be impacted by the New York Mets, who must first regroup after moving on from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and several others in the front office last week.

Lindor is heading into his final year under team control before hitting free agency following the 2021 season.

The Indians have long signaled their unwillingness to sign Lindor to an extension, while even next year's salary could be too much for the organization.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted the Indians are "strapped for money" and "intend to trade [Lindor] by Opening Day."

Despite a down 2020 season—.258/.335/.415 with eight home runs in 60 games—Lindor has been one of the best two-way players in baseball during his career. The four-time All-Star also has two Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Gloves on his resume, contributing with power, speed and elite defense.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com listed the Mets, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as potential landing spots.

However, this could be a Mookie Betts situation, where it might take months for him to actually be moved.