Bucs' Bruce Arians: Saints 'Kicked Our Ass in Every Phase' During 38-3 Blowout

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints completely dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, 38-3, to complete the season sweep against the Bucs.

And head coach Bruce Arians wasn't mincing words about his team's performance after the contest.

"Give New Orleans credit," he told reporters (at the 37-second mark in the video below). "They kicked our ass in every phase."

How bad was it? The Buccaneers ran the ball just five times. Yes, five times. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a new NFL record:

The Buccaneers are now 6-3 on the season, with two of those losses coming to the Saints by a 72-26 margin. The loss also meant that New Orleans moved to the top of the NFC South standings. All in all, a bad night for the Bucs.