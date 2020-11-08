NASCAR at Phoenix 2020 Results: Chase Elliott Wins 1st Career Cup Series Title

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Chase Elliott captured the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship with a dominant display in the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

This time last week, Elliott needed to win the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the championship four. On Sunday, he was head and shoulders above Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag and clinch the title.

At 24, he's the third-youngest champion in series history.

Before the race began, Elliott faced a major setback when his No. 9 car failed two pre-race inspections. As a result, he had to start from the back of the field after he was originally slotted into the pole position.

Elliott didn't let that shake his focus, though. Midway through Stage 2, he overtook Logano for the lead.

Kevin Harvick's elimination from the playoffs once again sparked discussion about the postseason format and whether it's the most equitable way to crown a champion. Harvick won more races (nine) than any other driver and had 20 top-five finishes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite those impressive achievements, his best-case scenario Sunday was fifth place in the overall standings.

The Season Finale 500 nonetheless provided an argument in favor of the current system as drama was in abundant supply. For the bulk of the race, the top four drivers in the standings occupied the top four spots on the leaderboard. NASCAR officials couldn't have scripted a much better finish.

With a little more than 50 laps remaining in the final stage, the quartet decided to make a green-flag pit stop. That allowed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to taste first place for a fleeting moment before Logano reasserted himself atop the field.

Logano didn't get to enjoy that for too long before Elliott once again passed him on the inside.

Elliott wasn't really challenged for the remainder of the evening, and a caution was the only thing that would've helped his rivals bridge the gap. The yellow flag didn't come out, allowing him a clear path to the finish line.

The race for the championship was naturally the dominant storyline Sunday, but fans also witnessed the end of an era as Jimmie Johnson competed in his final NASCAR Cup Series event.

Johnson was one of the most dominant athletes across all U.S. sports when he was in his prime. He won five straight series titles from 2006-10 and added two more in 2013 and 2016. His seven triumphs are tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most all-time.

The No. 48 car briefly ran in first place, raising hopes of a storybook ending for the legendary driver. He at least continued to remain near the top of the pack en route to a fifth-place showing.

It was fitting that Johnson walked away as the sport's biggest young star earned what may not be his last points championship.

With the 2020 season in the books, drivers now have a few months off to recover from a whirlwind year.

The 2021 campaign is slated to open Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500. Hamlin will be the driver to beat, having reeled off back-to-back Daytona 500 wins in 2019 and 2020.