B/R Staff NFL Week 9 Report Card: Dalvin Cook Gains Ground as NFL's RB1

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hadn't played since he suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Excitement ran through the ranks when the multipurpose weapon practiced this week before being cleared to play.

"He looked like Christian. He looked good, sharp. We'll see how his body responds," head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday.

Oh, his body responded rather well with 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 33-31 loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey left the contest in the fourth quarter with another injury. Rhule didn't provide an update afterward.

Overall, how did McCaffrey fare in his return to the Panthers lineup?

Brad Gagnon: A

He likely wasn't 100 percent and yet he put up 151 scrimmage yards and scored twice to keep his team competitive against the defending champs. It wasn't a dominant performance, but it deserves a top mark considering the circumstances.

Brent Sobleski: C

The Panthers would have felt much better if McCaffrey didn't add yet another injury by the end of the contest. Prior to that, his impact on both the ground and passing games made the Panthers dynamic and difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs to defend. He's the game's best two-way back, but he has to stay on the field to make a difference.

Gary Davenport: B

McCaffrey didn't show any ill effects against the Chiefs of the high ankle sprain that has sidelined him since Week 2, piling up 151 scrimmage yards and two scores. The Panthers also didn't ease him back in, giving McCaffrey 28 touches. The only reason his Week 9 performance doesn't rate as an A is a relatively pedestrian (by his standards at least) average of 3.8 yards per carry.

Matt Miller: B

You saw the glimpses that made McCaffrey the best running back in football, but it wasn't enough to secure a win over the Chiefs even with the Panthers defense playing very well. McCaffrey looked banged up throughout the game and winded at other stages, but that's to be expected. The positive news for Panthers fans is that he showed the trademark burst and dual-threat ability that has made him a superstar.