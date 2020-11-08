    Baker Mayfield Placed on COVID-19 List After Browns Staffer Tests Positive

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday they've placed starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Here's the full statement from the Browns, who are currently on their bye week:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

