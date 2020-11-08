Baker Mayfield Placed on COVID-19 List After Browns Staffer Tests Positive

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday they've placed starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here's the full statement from the Browns, who are currently on their bye week:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

