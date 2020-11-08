Antonio Brown Praised by Bucs GM Licht Ahead of Debut: 'He's Just so Explosive'November 8, 2020
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't downplaying Antonio Brown's potential impact ahead of his team debut.
"He's just so explosive and sudden and so much stronger than he looks," Bucs general manager Jason Licht told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "If you saw him in a grocery store, you wouldn't think he's a seven-time Pro Bowler. But man. He's very strong, great hands, super explosive."
Licht said the expectation is that Brown will play between 10-30 plays, which will likely be determined by how things are going against the New Orleans Saints.
Brown has not played since September 2019 after being cut by the New England Patriots and suspended eight games by the NFL for several off-field issues. His signing with the Bucs came at the behest of Tom Brady, who has been allowing Brown to stay in his home as he gets acclimated in Tampa.
"It's an opportunity that we're giving him, another opportunity, but it's a one-year deal, and if it doesn't work, there's no risk," Licht said. "No risk."
The Bucs, when healthy, will have the NFL's most talented receiving corps in Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller to go along with Rob Gronkowski at tight end. Godwin is expected to return from finger surgery this week, but it's unclear if he will be 100 percent. The Penn State product has missed four games in 2020.
Brown's role in the offense will become more apparent as the season progresses, though it would not be hard to see him eclipsing Evans and Godwin as Brady's top target. The seven-time Pro Bowler finished his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers recording six straight 100-catch seasons, an NFL record.
At age 32, he should still have more than enough in the tank to help the Bucs on a potential Super Bowl run.
