Antonio Brown Praised by Bucs GM Licht Ahead of Debut: 'He's Just so Explosive'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't downplaying Antonio Brown's potential impact ahead of his team debut.

"He's just so explosive and sudden and so much stronger than he looks," Bucs general manager Jason Licht told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "If you saw him in a grocery store, you wouldn't think he's a seven-time Pro Bowler. But man. He's very strong, great hands, super explosive."

Licht said the expectation is that Brown will play between 10-30 plays, which will likely be determined by how things are going against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown has not played since September 2019 after being cut by the New England Patriots and suspended eight games by the NFL for several off-field issues. His signing with the Bucs came at the behest of Tom Brady, who has been allowing Brown to stay in his home as he gets acclimated in Tampa.