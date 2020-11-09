BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

1 of 5

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Despite leading the NBA with 56 wins this season, the Bucks should be plenty active in trying to improve the roster.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't sign a five-year supermax extension that will fall between $220 million and $250 million, the pressure will be on Milwaukee to get him some more help.

Chris Paul looks like a lock to be traded after the Thunder let Billy Donovan leave for the Chicago Bulls, although there's been "no traction so far—and maybe not even any talks" on a Paul trade to the Bucks, per ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Paul would be a major upgrade at point guard over Eric Bledsoe, but it's fair to wonder when his play will suffer a major drop-off now that he's 35.

The Bucks would have to send a few rotation players back to match his $41.4 million salary, and the $44.2 million player option Paul holds for next season could be especially brutal if he slips in play or falls victim to injury. If Antetokounmpo chooses to go into unrestricted free agency next year, Paul's contract could actually dissuade him from coming back.

Lowe mentions that the Bucks "are eyeing" Oladipo, although no substantive talks with Indiana have taken place.

Oladipo would be a huge improvement from Wesley Matthews as the team's starting shooting guard, as the two-time All-Star can be a force on both sides of the ball when healthy.

The two front offices presumably have a good relationship already, stemming from the Malcolm Brogdon sign-and-trade in 2019.

Of course, trading for Oladipo comes with some serious risk. It would be easier to match his $21 million salary than Paul's, but Oladipo will become an unrestricted free agent next season, meaning the Bucks could potentially lose two stars in the same summer.

Oladipo hasn't looked the same since suffering a serious quad injury in January 2019, and teams may be hesitant to give up valuable assets for him until they see how he looks a few weeks into the 2020-21 season.

Not pursuing Paul makes sense given everything that could go wrong, and Oladipo is a better option if he's healthy.

BS Meter: No BS detected