Ezekiel Elliott out vs. 49ers; 1st Game Missed in Cowboys Career Due to Injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a calf injury.

Elliott was on the inactive list released by the team shortly before kickoff. He had been listed as questionable after not practicing all week.

The running back has been a durable player throughout his NFL career, though the three-time Pro Bowler has been banged up this season. He suffered a hamstring injury during the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After participating in practices on a limited basis the following week, the Cowboys used Elliot in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8. He carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards.

This season has been a mess for the Cowboys, in large part because of injuries. Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after suffering a compound fracture in his right ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Elliott is on pace to have the worst year of his career. The 25-year-old is averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, 64 yards per game and 16.2 attempts per contest.

Given the struggles Dallas is having at quarterback without Prescott, Elliott's presence in the backfield is more essential than ever to keep the offense going. Tony Pollard, who is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, will likely receive the bulk of the carries against San Francisco.