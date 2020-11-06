Ryan Shazier Opens Up About Antonio Brown, Says He's 'Super About Attention'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier gave his thoughts Friday about wide receiver Antonio Brown as a teammate and friend.

During Thursday's episode of The Ringer NFL Show (h/t Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), Shazier suggested that Brown values being the center of attention: "The biggest thing for me with Antonio is he's all for attention. He's super about attention, man—on the field, off the field."

Shazier, who announced his retirement in September after a serious spinal cord injury cost him the 2018 and 2019 seasons, was Brown's teammate in Pittsburgh from 2014 until Brown's departure after the 2018 campaign.

Brown recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will make his team debut Sunday night when the Bucs host the New Orleans Saints.

Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh during the 2019 offseason and was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders. Brown never appeared in a game for the Raiders, though, as the team released him after a reported verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

He then signed with the New England Patriots and appeared in one game before being released following multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

On September 10, 2019, Brown's former trainer filed a lawsuit in which she said he sexually assaulted her three times in 2017 and 2018. Six days later, a woman who was hired to paint a mural for Brown said he made unwanted sexual advances toward her. After her story went public, the woman said Brown sent her threatening texts.

In June, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges after allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver in Florida in January. Brown was suspended eight games by the NFL, meaning he is now eligible to return and play.

Brown's behavior has been difficult to predict over the past couple of years, and Shazier noted that he experienced it often during his interactions with Brown:

"To me, Antonio's like a wishy-washy friend, bro. I don't know if he's bipolar and all that stuff, but like, one day me and him would be cool. Then, if you don't say something he wants to hear, then he's mad at you. Like, bro, I don't have time to suck up to you and be your best friend. You don't want to hear what I've got to say? I'm trying to tell you for your advice from my past experience, you know what I'm saying? And I just hope he doesn't do that over there."

Brown's friendship with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is well-documented, and it likely played a significant role in the Buccaneers signing him.

The signing has the potential to be a major coup for Tampa, but Shazier warned: "The moment he makes it about himself, Tampa's not going to go to the Super Bowl."

If Brown can return to his previous on-field form, the Buccaneers will have added a major asset in the form of one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

With the Steelers, Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro who reached the 100-catch and 1,200-yard mark in six straight seasons from 2013-18.

Overall, the NFL 2010s All-Decade selection has reeled in 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns during his career.

The 32-year-old veteran joins a bevy of impressive offensive weapons in Tampa, including wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady may have the best collection of weapons of any quarterback in the NFL, making the NFC South-leading Bucs a legitimate Super Bowl contender provided Brown stays on track.