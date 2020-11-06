    Packers' Jordan Love Placed on COVID-19 List After 49ers Game

    Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during NFL football practice Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers have added backup quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker Krys Barnes to the reserve/COVID-19 list following Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Players do not need to test positive to land on the reserve/COVID-19.

    Close contacts of individuals who test positive are required to sit out at least five days or receive negative tests before the league clears them to return to their teams. The Packers have not disclosed whether Love or Barnes tested positive. 

    The No. 26 overall pick by the Packers in the 2020 draft, Love has yet to take any snaps for Green Bay as he continues to study under starter Aaron Rodgers. 

    That continued on Thursday Night Football where the Packers replaced Rodgers with back-up Tim Boyle for the final few snaps of a 34-17 victory. Boyle has consistently been Green Bay's choice at the end of games rather than putting Love on the field. 

    Barnes, who made the team after going undrafted out of UCLA, has started seven games for the Packers while recording  50 combined tackles and one sack. 

    Both Green Bay and San Francisco had positive COVID-19 tests before they met at Levi's Stadium on Thursday. 

    In order for either player to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, they must wait five days from their last contact with an individual who has tested positive while consistently testing negative themselves. On Monday, the Packers placed running back AJ Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list and added linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams to the list on Tuesday. 

    Both players—as well as Love—were inactive on Thursday. 

