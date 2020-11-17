NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 11

0 of 32

The only constant in today's NFL is that nothing is constant—a fact that was plainly evident in Week 10.

In Miami, a Dolphins team that started the 2020 season ranked 24th in the Bleacher Report NFL power rankings peeled off a fifth straight win to remain in the top 10.

In Los Angeles, a Seattle Seahawks team that has spent most of this season ranked toward the top of the league dropped a second straight contest—and fell outside the top 10.

The New York Giants won for the second week in a row, thrusting themselves back into the NFC East race. The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a stunning win over the Baltimore Ravens. And in Arizona, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ensured that he'll be on highlight reels for years to come thanks to his game-winning Hail Mary against the Buffalo Bills.

Not everything was a surprise. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers kept rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Green Bay Packers a run for their money, but in the end, the Jags did the same thing they have done since Week 1—lose.

The bread in this power rankings sandwich hasn't changed. But quite a bit of the meaty goodness in between has been moved around.