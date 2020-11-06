Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Expected to Play vs. Chiefs After Injury Recovery

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are planning to have Christian McCaffrey available for Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is expected to be activated from the injured reserve list so he is ready for Week 9.

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23.

There was some thought McCaffrey would be available for last Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints after he returned to practice, but head coach Matt Rhule and Co. opted to hold out their star running back for another week.

After winning their first three games without McCaffrey, the Panthers have lost three consecutive games heading into their matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

McCaffrey has 156 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards. The 24-year-old was named an All-Pro after leading the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 2019.