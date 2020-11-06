Breeders' Cup Classic 2020: Latest Odds, Predictions Heading into Saturday

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Authentic and Tiz the Law achieved plenty of success in 2020, but to finish off the year on a high note, the two star three-year-olds must beat older competitors at the Breeders' Cup Classic.

The winners of two of this year's Triple Crown races will face challenges from Maximum Security, who was disqualified from the 2019 Kentucky Derby after crossing the wire first, and Improbable on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course.

Those four horses and Tom's d'Etat are all valued lower than 10-1 by the oddsmakers, which makes you believe the showcase race of the event could have the stiffest competition.

If Authentic or Tiz the Law pull off the victory, they would become the first three-year-old horse to win the Breeders' Cup Classic since Arrogate in 2016.

Breeders' Cup Classic Odds

1. Tacitus: 20-1

2. Tiz the Law: 3-1

3. By My Standards: 10-1

4. Tom's d'Etat: 6-1

5. Title Ready: 30-1

6. Higher Power: 20-1

7. Global Campaign: 20-1

8. Improbable: 5-2

9. Authentic: 6-1

10. Maximum Security: 7-2

Predictions

Authentic, Tiz the Law Hang with Older Horses

By all accounts, Tiz the Law and Authentic are in good shape ahead of the Classic.

Respective trainers Barclay Tagg and Bob Baffert told Daily Racing Form's Jay Privman that their horses have matured in preparation for Saturday's race.

"He's definitely more mature," Tagg said about Tiz the Law. "I don't know if that makes him faster or not. But he's doing awfully well."

Baffert, meanwhile, said of Authentic: "He's maturing. He's a late foal. I was disappointed in the Preakness. He's still a little green. He's tough to ride sometimes. He's talented but quirky."

Authentic and Tiz the Law have produced four wins each in 2020. The last victory from the duo came from the former at the Kentucky Derby.

Neither horse has finished below second in his start this season. Tiz the Law took second behind Authentic at Churchill Downs and Authentic earned silver at the Santa Anita Derby.

If they carry that top form into Keeneland, Authentic and Tiz the Law should be near the front of the field at the end of the 1 ¼-mile race.

Maximum Security Turns In Best Performance of Older Horses

Since being disqualified at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security has reeled off an impressive set of results at a handful of notable tracks.

He finished 2019 with victories at the Haskell Invitational, Belmont Park and Aqueduct. He continued that run into 2020 with two triumphs at Del Mar and a second-placed finish at the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita Park in September.

The long string of top-two results could make Maximum Security the likeliest four- or five-year-old to win Saturday's race.

To reach the finish line first, Maximum Security needs to deal with an early threat from Improbable and Authentic, who start in the two spots to his left. If he survives any early threats, Maximum Security should be in the mix for the victory, with Tiz the Law potentially challenging him from the inside.

Statistics obtained from BreedersCup.com.