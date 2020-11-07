B/R's Week 9 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

0 of 9

David Grunfeld/Associated Press

Between injuries, bye weeks and COVID-19 protocols, many fantasy football managers have found themselves scrambling to piece together functional rosters in the middle of the 2020 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, for example, is out for an extended period with a fractured foot. Teammates Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk spent Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As managers gear up for the fantasy postseason, trades are a valuable tool for remaking rosters. Of course, not every deal is beneficial, and managers cannot afford to help potential playoff opponents more than themselves.

Each week, Bleacher Report will analyze some of our readers' toughest trade proposals. Some of the analysis will be roster-specific, but we'll try to provide information that is useful to all fantasy fans. Let's dig into some of the top trade questions for Week 9.