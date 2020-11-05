Former Rays Prospect Brandon Martin Convicted in 2015 Triple Murder Case

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brandon Martin was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times and NBC Los Angeles reported the news, noting Martin was convicted for killing his father Michael Martin, uncle Ricky Andersen and alarm installer Barry Swanson with a baseball bat.

Martin was also convicted of evading arrest, resisting arrest, stealing a car and injuring a police dog.

According to Fenno, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty during the sentencing trial that begins Monday.

NBC Los Angeles' report noted Martin was released from a mental-health hold two days before the murders. Prosecutors said the alarm installer was there because the family was concerned for its safety after Martin choked and threatened his mother.

Police said Martin body-slammed a police dog and fought officers when he was apprehended the day after the killings.

Tampa Bay selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. He never reached the major leagues and was released in 2015. Per Fenno, court records and interviews with friends indicated Martin began acting erratically in the years after he was drafted.