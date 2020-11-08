Star NBA Duos Who Never Lived Up to Their Potential

0 of 5

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Last summer, when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, it was immediately clear they had one of the most talented duos in the NBA.

Things generally don't coalesce as quickly and as well as they did for AD and LeBron James, though. In their first season together, they won the title. And both played at an MVP level, according to box plus/minus.

Just over one year after they came together, it's safe to say this duo has lived up to its potential. LeBron's play in 2019-20 suggests they should compete for a couple more titles before he slows down too.

For various reasons, other top-tier talents never seemed to jell or reach their peak.

From recent history, duos like Chris Paul and James Harden or Blake Griffin and Chris Paul come to mind.

The 1990s gave us John Stockton and Karl Malone, Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson, and Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton. It's tough to fault those duos, though. They happened to peak in Michael Jordan's era.

The groups you'll see analyzed here are made up almost entirely of players who won MVPs and plenty of individual acclaim but could've done more together.