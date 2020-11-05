Week 9 NFL Picks: Spread Advice, Best Odds and Full Game Predictions

Week 9 NFL Picks: Spread Advice, Best Odds and Full Game PredictionsNovember 5, 2020
Week 9 is upon us, and the NFL is set to kick off its slate with a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
While Thursday's game should still be a competitive one, San Francisco will be extremely short-handed. Standouts like Jimmy Garoppoo, Nick Bosa and George Kittle are injured, while several players will be held out due to COVID-19 tracing protocols. Offensive tackle Trent Williams and receiver Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are among them.
For now, the game is still on the board in Las Vegas, with the Packers being fairly heavy favorites. Green Bay recently placed two players of its own on the reserve/COVID-19 list, linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams.
Both teams are in a less-than-ideal situation, though given San Francisco's injuries, this feels like a game that Green Bay should win. However, it could be closer than a touchdown, as the Packers' run defense—ranked 22nd in yards per attempt allowed—could prove problematic.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Week 9 slate and the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 9 Lines, Over/unders and Predictions
Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 48.5) at San Francisco 49ers: 27-22 Green Bay
Carolina Panthers (+10.5 52.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: 33-24 Kansas City
Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 47) at Indianapolis Colts: 27-24 Baltimore
Detroit Lions (n/a) at Minnesota Vikings: 28-24 Minnesota
Seattle Seahawks (-3, 55) at Buffalo Bills: 28-22 Seattle
Chicago Bears (+6, 46.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-20 Tennessee
Houston Texans (-6.5, 50.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 30-23 Houston
New York Giants (+3, 42) at Washington Football Team: 24-20 Washington
Denver Broncos (+2.5, 50) at Atlanta Falcons: 28-26 Atlanta
Las Vegas Raiders (+1, 52) at Los Angeles Chargers: 26-23 Las Vegas
Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5, 41.5) at Dallas Cowboys: 31-17 Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins (+4, 48) at Arizona Cardinals: 28-22 Arizona
New Orleans Saints (+4.5, 51) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 26-24 Tampa Bay
New England Patriots (-7, 42.5) at New York Jets: 22-13 New England
Las Vegas Raiders (+1) at Los Angeles Chargers
This game is essentially a pick 'em, and at first blush, the home team seems enticing. The Los Angeles Chargers have been getting some stellar play out of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, and they've been competitive in most contests with him under center.
However, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to have figured out a formula in recent weeks for befuddling opposing quarterbacks and grinding out games on the ground. While Las Vegas was outclassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, it has beaten quality teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
The difference in the Tampa game was largely that Josh Jacobs couldn't get going against Tampa Bay's league-best run defense. He should have an easier time against a Chargers defense that ranks 27th in yards per carry allowed. Last week, Jacobs pounded the Browns, helping to control the tempo and keeping Cleveland's offense off the field.
"We went back in time a little bit to an old-school attack,' coach Jon Gruden said, per Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group. "That's something that we've been trying to put together here."
Expect the Raiders to use a similar approach on Sunday, outlasting the 2-5 Chargers, who are still learning to finish games.
Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5) at Dallas Cowboys
Can the Pittsburgh Steelers really go into Dallas and beat the Cowboys by two touchdowns. Based on what we've seen from the two squads thus far, yes they can.
The biggest obstacle to a huge Steelers victory would be an off day for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben tossed a trio of interceptions against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, which helped the opposition mount a comeback.
As bad as Dallas has been, multiple turnovers could keep them in the game.
And Dallas has been very bad since losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season. In three games without him, the Cowboys have scores 10, three and nine points. This week, the team will turn to Cooper Rush or recent acquisition Garrett Gilbert. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Dallas is leaning toward Gilbert, who was claimed off the Browns practice squad in early October.
Don't expect the switch to provide a major spark against Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked defense.
Meanwhile, Steelers backs James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. should be able to gash Dallas' league-worst run defense. If Roethlisberger takes care of the football, this one could get ugly fast.
