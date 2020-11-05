Week 9 NFL Picks: Spread Advice, Best Odds and Full Game Predictions

0 of 3

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Week 9 is upon us, and the NFL is set to kick off its slate with a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

While Thursday's game should still be a competitive one, San Francisco will be extremely short-handed. Standouts like Jimmy Garoppoo, Nick Bosa and George Kittle are injured, while several players will be held out due to COVID-19 tracing protocols. Offensive tackle Trent Williams and receiver Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are among them.

For now, the game is still on the board in Las Vegas, with the Packers being fairly heavy favorites. Green Bay recently placed two players of its own on the reserve/COVID-19 list, linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams.

Both teams are in a less-than-ideal situation, though given San Francisco's injuries, this feels like a game that Green Bay should win. However, it could be closer than a touchdown, as the Packers' run defense—ranked 22nd in yards per attempt allowed—could prove problematic.

Let's take a look at the rest of the Week 9 slate and the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.