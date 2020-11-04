Mets Rumors: Brodie Van Wagenen Expected to Be Replaced as GM Under Cohen

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sandy Alderson will become the New York Mets president next week once the ownership of Steve Cohen becomes official, calling into question the future of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that Alderson could also take on the role of interim general manager and guide the Mets through free agency if Van Wagenen departs the team, though that isn't set in stone:

"The expectation throughout the industry is Van Wagenen will be replaced, but one veteran executive cautioned Wednesday that Alderson has never been known throughout his career as a 'firing guy.' The executive pointed to Alderson's arrival as [San Diego] Padres president in 2005 and his decision to stick with general manager Kevin Towers."

In Van Wagenen's two seasons, the Mets have gone 112-110, missing the postseason both years. The Mets last reached the playoffs in 2016 and last won a postseason series in 2015.

Puma noted that Alderson's "likely course is to implement a two-tiered structure beneath him, with a president of baseball operations plus a general manager."

There's also the awkwardness that Van Wagenen essentially replaced Alderson as the team's general manager in 2018 after the latter resigned under pressure from Jeff Wilpon. Puma noted that "Alderson's communication with Van Wagenen has been limited, with a third party serving as an intermediary, because the sale to Cohen hasn't yet closed."

As for executives who could serve under Alderson, Puma listed Tampa Bay Rays special assistant Bobby Heck, Oakland Athletics assistant general manager Billy Owens and San Francisco Giants special assistant J.P. Ricciardi. John Ricco, who is currently employed by the Mets, is also expected to be retained under Alderson.

Expectations will be high during Cohen's ownership with many Mets fans feeling burnt by a number of disappointing seasons under the Wilpons. Alderson will be given the important task of structuring the front office and building a winner on the field.