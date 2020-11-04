LeBron James Calls for Justice in Shooting Death of Friend's Sister Ericka Weems

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James called for justice following the killing of Ericka Weems, an Akron, Ohio, native who was found shot dead in her home Monday afternoon.

Per Camryn Justice and Bob Jones of ABC News 5 Cleveland, Weems' death has been ruled a homicide.

Weems' mother, Brenda Lewis-Weems, was the godmother of James, who called her a "second mother," per Sean McDonnell of the Akron Beacon Journal. James was born and raised in Akron.

Lewis-Weems died in 2006, and James provided a few words to reporters after news of her death.

"I've been thinking about her," James said. "It's a very tough time for my little brother, Brandon, and I'm going to keep Brenda in my prayers, and we're going to get through this as a family."

Per McDonnell, James played basketball with Ericka's brother, Brandon, who has been friends with the four-time NBA MVP since childhood, per Ericka's father, Darrell.

Brandon Weems is the Cleveland Cavaliers' director of scouting, and the Cavs issued a statement Wednesday:

Darrell also said that James treated the Weems children, who also included sister Shermaine Weems-Reed, as his own siblings.

"She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart," Brandon said of Ericka, per Justice and Jones. "I'm going to miss her dearly."

"She's a spectacular person," Darrell said, per McDonnell. "I don't know why anybody would want to hurt her."

Ericka had previously run a daycare in Columbus, Ohio, but moved back to Akron to be closer to her family. She had been running a daycare in Akron as well.

"She had a passion and love for children," Brandon said, per Justice and Jones. "She could get kids to say and do things that even their parents couldn't do."

Weems-Reed also implored anyone with information to speak with authorities, per Justice and Jones.

"Please. I never ever thought I would ever be in this position. Just please tell somebody something. This is such a tragedy for us."

Akron police detectives are working on the case, and Akron Police Information Officer Lt. Michael A. Miller sent an email to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today updating their investigation.

"Detectives are continuing to follow up on (any) all credible leads in this case and are working diligently to identify any suspect(s) responsible for the tragic death of Ms. Weems."

Per McDonnell, anyone with information regarding Weems' death can anonymously contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. People can also contact Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.