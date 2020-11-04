Tyson Fury, Agit Kabayel Reportedly Finalizing Contract for Dec. 5 Fight

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury and Agit Kabayel are finalizing an agreement for a fight Dec. 5, according The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

Fury and Deontay Wilder were slated to meet for the third time Dec. 19, with the COVID-19 pandemic having originally delayed the bout. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum then took the December date off the table, citing how the return of college football and regular NFL games cluttered the sports calendar too much.

Despite owning a 20-0 record, Kabayel will likely open as a big underdog when this fight is official. The 28-year-old sits ninth in the WBA and IBF rankings and 15th in the WBC rankings for the heavyweight division.

Coppinger explained how this is effectively a tune-up for Fury, who's a heavyweight champion with one draw and 30 victories in 31 fights: "First and foremost, Fury wants to stay active. He hasn’t competed since February and he’s been open about his mental health struggles. Staying fit and in the gym aids his well-being, and it keeps him sharp in the ring, too."

Coppinger also noted how stepping in the ring against Kabayel in December, rather than waiting for Wilder, allows Fury to continue pursuing plans for a spring or early encounter with Anthony Joshua.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported in June that Fury and Joshua had agreed to a two-fight deal to commence in 2021.

Joshua is opposing Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12, so he and Fury are on the same timeline assuming the Kabayel bout happens.

Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn said on Mannix's podcast that the indefinite delay of Fury vs. Wilder III made it easier to line up Fury vs. Joshua.

"Great news for us," Hearn said. "Fury is expected to have a very easy fight in December and Anthony Joshua has a fight he's favourite in, but a tough fight, against Kubrat Pulev. Before we had two hurdles to jump, now just AJ-Pulev."

Hearn told ESPN's Nick Parkinson that Joshua will oppose Oleksandr Usyk in the event negotiations with Fury reach a stalemate.