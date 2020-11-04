Brandon Marshall Opens Up About 'Unfinished' NFL Career, Lack of Super Bowl Ring

David Banks/Associated Press

Looking back on his 13 years in the NFL, former receiver Brandon Marshall described his career as "unfinished" on the Out Of Office podcast with Rich Kleiman.

"Team goals, ultimate goal, win the Super Bowl. I didn't get that done," Marshall said. "And my individual stats, I was off. My goal ... I thought I was gonna retire in the top five of every single receiver category outside of touchdowns, and I came short. So for me, I was always goal-oriented, and for me, not to hit those goals and those marks, that's what I gotta live with, you know?

"I'm OK with it, but I had 970 receptions. Thirty damn receptions away from a thousand, right? It just looks sweeter if you got that thousand."

Marshall's career receptions currently ranks 16th in NFL history, and his 12,351 receiving yards are 23rd all-time. The 36-year-old scored 83 touchdowns.

He was one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL during his prime, topping 100 catches in six of nine seasons from 2007-15 and reaching 1,000 yards in all but one year in this stretch with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. He also had six Pro Bowl selections and was first-team All-Pro in 2012 with the Chicago Bears.

The fourth-round pick out of UCF was second-team All-Pro in 2015 when he led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns to go with 1,502 receiving yards for the New York Jets.

The production slowed at the end of his career with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, and he wasn't able to reach some milestones.

Things were even more disappointing from a team perspective, as the Pittsburgh native never played a single playoff game in his career. His lone playoff team was technically the 2018 Seahawks during his final season, but he was released that November.

Even with the setbacks, Marshall said he is satisfied because he did everything he could to help his teams and himself.

"It's unfinished," he said, "but I still think I had a hell of a career."