Bucs' Antonio Brown: Tom Brady 'Is My Boy, One of the Greatest Leaders' in NFL

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown holds Tom Brady in high regard as he begins his second stint playing alongside the veteran quarterback.

"Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around," Brown said Wednesday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Brown has also appreciated the support from Brady.

Brady is a major reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the controversial receiver. Head coach Bruce Arians said the quarterback was lobbying to sign Brown—who played one game alongside Brady with the New England Patriots last year—since the summer and eventually relented once they became a contender, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Brown is also staying at Brady's house to help him learn the playbook and settle in off the field.

Brown is using it as a learning experience and is hoping to contribute on the field for Tampa Bay starting in Week 9.