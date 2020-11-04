    Bucs' Antonio Brown: Tom Brady 'Is My Boy, One of the Greatest Leaders' in NFL

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Antonio Brown holds Tom Brady in high regard as he begins his second stint playing alongside the veteran quarterback.

    "Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around," Brown said Wednesday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

    Brown has also appreciated the support from Brady.

    Brady is a major reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the controversial receiver. Head coach Bruce Arians said the quarterback was lobbying to sign Brown—who played one game alongside Brady with the New England Patriots last year—since the summer and eventually relented once they became a contender, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

    Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Brown is also staying at Brady's house to help him learn the playbook and settle in off the field.

    Brown is using it as a learning experience and is hoping to contribute on the field for Tampa Bay starting in Week 9.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AB Wants to 'Get Back on Track' After Signing with Bucs

      AB Wants to 'Get Back on Track' After Signing with Bucs
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      AB Wants to 'Get Back on Track' After Signing with Bucs

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Buccaneers a mid-season favorite to make the playoffs following 6-2 first half of 2020

      Buccaneers a mid-season favorite to make the playoffs following 6-2 first half of 2020
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Buccaneers a mid-season favorite to make the playoffs following 6-2 first half of 2020

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation

      Watch: Antonio Brown Attends First Practice Since Joining Buccaneers, Shows off New Jersey

      Watch: Antonio Brown Attends First Practice Since Joining Buccaneers, Shows off New Jersey
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Watch: Antonio Brown Attends First Practice Since Joining Buccaneers, Shows off New Jersey

      Sports
      via Sports

      Bucs will know Friday if Chris Godwin can catch passes with injured finger

      Bucs will know Friday if Chris Godwin can catch passes with injured finger
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs will know Friday if Chris Godwin can catch passes with injured finger

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk