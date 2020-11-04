    Bears' Javon Wims' 2-Game Suspension for Punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson Upheld

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020
    Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims (83) talks with head coach Matt Nagy after being flagged for unnecessary roughness in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Wims was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    NFL hearing officer James Thrash has denied Javon Wims' appeal and upheld the Chicago Bears wide receiver's two-game suspension for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

    Wims will be eligible to return Nov. 29 against the Green Bay Packers.

    During the third quarter of Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to New Orleans, Wims approached Gardner-Johnson and yanked at his mouthpiece. Then he punched Gardner-Johnson with his right hand, waited a moment and punched him again.

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Wims contended that Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece before the altercation. The veracity of the first claim remains unclear, but Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk noted that television footage showed the two players exchanged words early in the third quarter before Gardner-Johnson snatched Wims' mouthpiece from his facemask.

    According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Wims will lose $88,226.66 by missing two games, in addition to any money he might have to pay out in fines.

    The 26-year-old has caught five passes for 35 yards and one touchdown through eight appearances in 2020. He's in his third season with the Bears, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

