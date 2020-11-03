    Jets GM Joe Douglas Backs Adam Gase as Part of the Solution Despite 0-8 Record

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks onto the field to check on an injured player during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The New York Jets have been the worst team in the NFL this season, but general manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday he still supports head coach Adam Gase:

    "This is not all on Adam," Douglas added. "I have to do a better job of surrounding him with better players and better weapons. We're in this together. I'm thinking of everything I can do to try to help Adam. The goal is to get this fixed together." 

    The Jets are the only winless team in the NFL this season at 0-8 and have been outscored by a league-worst 144 points.

    The team has lost by 20 points or more in five different games already this season.

    Injuries have been somewhat of a problem with starting quarterback Sam Darnold missing two games while running back Le'Veon Bell missed time before being traded. Darnold has also struggled with consistency, throwing just three touchdown passes with six interceptions.

    With limited experience at receiver and 37-year-old Frank Gore as the leading rusher, it's been hard to find much success.

    However, Gase hasn't seemed to help much since coming to the Jets. Despite having an offensive background, the coach hasn't improved a unit that ranks dead last in the NFL in both yards and points. In five years as a head coach, Gase's teams have never finished in the top half of the league in points per game.

    It has added up to a 30-42 regular-season record as a coach between the Jets and Miami Dolphins, clinching a fourth straight year without a winning record.

    Despite that, it doesn't appear as though Gase is on the hot seat.

