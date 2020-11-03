NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Stephon Gilmore, Golden Tate and More

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Stephon Gilmore, Golden Tate and MoreNovember 3, 2020
It's deadline day in the NFL, and after 4 p.m. ET, teams will not be allowed to make in-season deals until after the 2020 season. While the NFL deadline doesn't bring about the flood of activity that, say, the MLB deadline does, we've seen some action over the past week.
Carlos Dunlap, Everson Griffen, Kwon Alexander, Desmond King and Avery Williamson have all been dealt ahead of the deadline. We're likely to see a couple more deals between now and the market's final bell.
Here, we'll run down the latest trade buzz and speculation with just hours remaining before the deadline.
Stephon Gilmore
The New England Patriots sit at 2-5 and appear to be a long shot to make the postseason. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team is willing to deal at the deadline.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots have kicked the tires on selling off veterans like Stephon Gilmore, Joe Thuney and Lawrence Guy.
Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is the most prized piece the Patriots could provide, though they are not going to cough him up at a bargain. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, New England wants a first-round pick in exchange for Gilmore.
It's fair to wonder if a team would be willing to part with a first for a 30-year-old cornerback with just one year remaining on his deal. In a vacuum, probably not.
However, we're not working in a vacuum here. If a contender believes that adding Gilmore midseason can help deliver a Super Bowl title in 2020, a first-round pick doesn't feel like a steep price to pay. Expect to hear plenty more on the Gilmore front in the coming hours.
Golden Tate
The New York Giants fell to 1-7 on Monday night, and while they're not completely out of the NFC East race, they're probably playing for the future rather than the present. It wouldn't be a shock to see them deal a player with a hefty contract, like Golden Tate, at the deadline.
Tate is set to carry a cap hit of $10.8 million in 2021. While the Giants have him under contract through 2022, they're not likely to offer him the championship opportunity he has been seeking.
"I want to get back to getting deep into the playoffs and win Super Bowls," Tate said before joining the Giants, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.
Making a trade would potentially give New York some future draft capital while also doingTate a solid. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, a deal is entirely possible.
"Tate [is] certainly someone who the Giants would make available for the right price," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.
Tate might just get his wish to play for a contender this season.
Will Fuller V
Tate isn't the only receiver who could potentially be moved by this afternoon. Several teams are reportedly interested in Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller V. Per Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are among them.
Fuller is a big-play threat with the sort of speed that teams love to have in their receiving corps. While he does have a lengthy injury history, he has been healthy this season and has racked up 490 yards and five touchdowns through the first eight weeks.
For the Packers, Fuller would be a fine fit opposite Davante Adams. With Adams regularly dictating coverage, Fuller could take advantage and burn secondaries willing to cover him one-on-one.
For the Texans, a deal would also make sense. Houston is not going to the playoffs in 2020, and Fuller is in the final year of his contract. Getting something in exchange for him would be huge, especially since former coach/GM Bill O'Brien traded away Houston's first- and second-round picks in the 2021 draft.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are also open to trading wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills. Don't be surprised if at least one Houston pass-catcher is dealt today.