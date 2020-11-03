NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Stephon Gilmore, Golden Tate and More

1 of 3

The New England Patriots sit at 2-5 and appear to be a long shot to make the postseason. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team is willing to deal at the deadline.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots have kicked the tires on selling off veterans like Stephon Gilmore, Joe Thuney and Lawrence Guy.

Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is the most prized piece the Patriots could provide, though they are not going to cough him up at a bargain. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, New England wants a first-round pick in exchange for Gilmore.

It's fair to wonder if a team would be willing to part with a first for a 30-year-old cornerback with just one year remaining on his deal. In a vacuum, probably not.

However, we're not working in a vacuum here. If a contender believes that adding Gilmore midseason can help deliver a Super Bowl title in 2020, a first-round pick doesn't feel like a steep price to pay. Expect to hear plenty more on the Gilmore front in the coming hours.