    Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Reveals 70-Pound Weight Loss; Talks Diet Changes

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020

    San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf, the number two pick in this year's NFL draft, aims a pass downfield in his first game as professional Saturday Aug. 8, 1998 in San Diego. Leaf and the Chargers squared off against the San Francisco 49ers. The pass was complete for a nine yard gain to Mikhael Ricks. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
    LENNY IGNELZI/Associated Press

    Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf announced Tuesday he's lost 70 pounds over the past four months following a "shift in perspective" during the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Darren Rovell of the Action Network provided a before and after comparison:

    Leaf provided further details about his recent lifestyle changes:

    Leaf was famously selected with the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft after an extended debate about who should be drafted first, him or Peyton Manning.

    While Manning went on to become one of the greatest players in history, the Washington State product failed to make an impact across stints with the San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks before his time in the NFL ended in 2002.

    Along with his on-field struggles, he had off-field problems that continued after his playing days ended.

    Most recently, he was sentenced to three years of probation in October after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating the personal liberty of the accuser as part of a plea deal following allegations of domestic battery in May, per TMZ Sports. The battery charge was dropped.

    The 44-year-old Montana native currently works as an NFL and college football analyst for SiriusXM.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Live Grading Every NFL Trade ✏️

      Our writer is breaking down every trade leading up to today's 4pm ET trade deadline

      Live Grading Every NFL Trade ✏️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Live Grading Every NFL Trade ✏️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Stadium Facilities Hosting Voters Today

      • SoFi Stadium • Lambeau Field • NRG Arena • Arrowhead Stadium • FedEx Field

      NFL Stadium Facilities Hosting Voters Today
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Stadium Facilities Hosting Voters Today

      Shanna McCarriston
      via CBSSports.com

      Report: Pats Want a 1st-Rd Pick for Gilmore

      New England is seeking a first-round pick and a player in any potential deal for CB Stephon Gilmore (ESPN)

      Report: Pats Want a 1st-Rd Pick for Gilmore
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Pats Want a 1st-Rd Pick for Gilmore

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers' Super Bowl Curse Has Turned into a Nightmare

      Injuries have destroyed SF in 2020, but there could be a silver lining...including the opportunity to move on from Jimmy G 📲

      49ers' Super Bowl Curse Has Turned into a Nightmare
      NFL logo
      NFL

      49ers' Super Bowl Curse Has Turned into a Nightmare

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report