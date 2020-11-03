Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Reveals 70-Pound Weight Loss; Talks Diet Changes

LENNY IGNELZI/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf announced Tuesday he's lost 70 pounds over the past four months following a "shift in perspective" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network provided a before and after comparison:

Leaf provided further details about his recent lifestyle changes:

Leaf was famously selected with the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft after an extended debate about who should be drafted first, him or Peyton Manning.

While Manning went on to become one of the greatest players in history, the Washington State product failed to make an impact across stints with the San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks before his time in the NFL ended in 2002.

Along with his on-field struggles, he had off-field problems that continued after his playing days ended.

Most recently, he was sentenced to three years of probation in October after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violating the personal liberty of the accuser as part of a plea deal following allegations of domestic battery in May, per TMZ Sports. The battery charge was dropped.

The 44-year-old Montana native currently works as an NFL and college football analyst for SiriusXM.