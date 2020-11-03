NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Will Fuller V, John Ross, More

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans got off to a 1-6 start before having their bye in Week 8. How different will their roster look when they return to action this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Several Texans players have been at the center of trade rumors as the NFL's trade deadline approaches on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It's unclear whether Houston will make any deals prior to then, but it could try to do so to add draft picks amid a tough season in which it's already fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien.

Although the deadline isn't until Tuesday afternoon, there's been plenty of trade action around the league the past few days. That included Monday when notable deals saw linebacker Kwon Alexander getting traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the New Orleans Saints, and cornerback Desmond King being dealt from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Tennessee Titans.

What other moves could be on the horizon involving the Texans and/or other teams? Here's some of the latest buzz.