NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Will Fuller V, John Ross, More

NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Will Fuller V, John Ross, MoreNovember 3, 2020
The Houston Texans got off to a 1-6 start before having their bye in Week 8. How different will their roster look when they return to action this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Several Texans players have been at the center of trade rumors as the NFL's trade deadline approaches on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It's unclear whether Houston will make any deals prior to then, but it could try to do so to add draft picks amid a tough season in which it's already fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien.
Although the deadline isn't until Tuesday afternoon, there's been plenty of trade action around the league the past few days. That included Monday when notable deals saw linebacker Kwon Alexander getting traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the New Orleans Saints, and cornerback Desmond King being dealt from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Tennessee Titans.
What other moves could be on the horizon involving the Texans and/or other teams? Here's some of the latest buzz.
Is Fuller Getting Dealt Before Deadline?
Rumors continue to surround wide receiver Will Fuller V, who is one of the Texans' most valuable trade chips. He has stayed healthy this season and put up impressive numbers (31 receptions for 491 yards and five touchdowns) while doing so.
However, was his 49th career game for Houston potentially his last? During NFL Total Access on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said several teams have interest in the 26-year-old, who could be dealt before the deadline.
Among those teams are the Green Bay Packers, who have been widely rumored to be a potential landing spot for Fuller in recent days.
Rapoport had previously noted that the Packers' interest in the Notre Dame product goes back to the summer, and it has been maintained "over the past few weeks" and was expected to "ramp up" as the trade deadline got closer.
Green Bay could use another top wide receiver alongside Davante Adams to take its offense, led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to another level.
Fuller is set to become a free agent after the season, but the 5-2 Packers are in win-now mode and could benefit from adding him to their lineup for the rest of the 2020 campaign. It may be a move that would also pay dividends for Green Bay when the playoffs arrive.
Latest on Potential Ross Trade
John Ross III has made it no secret that he'd like to be traded from the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, he used that exact phrasing in his tweet last Friday when he expressed interest in leaving, adding that he was "healthy and eager to play."
Still, it's possible the Bengals won't trade the wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. And that could be because of a lack of potential suitors.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Ross is "not generating much trade buzz" since it became known that the 24-year-old wants out of Cincinnati.
So it might not be surprising if he's still on the Bengals roster by the time the deadline has passed. And if that's the case, head coach Zac Taylor made it known he'll continue to be "upfront and honest" if Ross stays.
"Expect him to show up and do his job," Taylor said, according to The Athletic's Jay Morrison. "I've always liked John and had a good relationship with him. That's the expectation."
Ross has been inactive for five of Cincinnati's past six games despite not being injured. In his fourth season with the team, he has two receptions for 17 yards in three games.
Could Houston Make Multiple Trades Before Deadline?
We know the Texans could trade Fuller ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but could they make numerous other moves as well? One NFL executive told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that they have the potential to do so.
"They could make five trades if they wanted to," the executive said. "I'm not sure how far they'll go with it."
La Canfora also reported that the Texans are "motivated to try to reshape their roster and accumulate draft picks" and are "seen within the industry as clear potential sellers," even more so than other struggling teams such as the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.
Houston is still unlikely to trade star defensive end J.J. Watt, according to the report, but defensive end Whitney Mercilus "remains the subject of trade talks."
La Canfora also noted the Texans have four wide receivers they'd be willing to deal (Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills), while adding that tight end Darren Fells is "also drawing some interest" and running back Duke Johnson is "available as well."
That's a ton of noteworthy names from Houston's roster. It will be interesting to see what types of potential deals get discussed, as well as whether the Texans decide to complete any ahead of the deadline.
If they make multiple moves, their team could look very different for their final nine games of the regular season.