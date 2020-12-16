    49ers' George Kittle Designated to Return from IR amid Foot Injury Rehab

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020
    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle runs the ball after a catch against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is moving closer to possibly returning before the end of the season.   

    The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have opened Kittle's practice window. This gives the team a three-week window to determine if the All-Pro tight end will be activated to their main roster. 

    The 27-year-old has missed San Francisco's past five games due to a fractured foot, knee sprain and a bone bruise after missing a total of just three games in his first three years in the NFL.

    Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday he was "hoping to get Kittle into practice a little bit this week," but there's no indication that he will play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys

    Kittle's injury was one of many that have decimated the 49ers in 2020. Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel are uncertain to play again this season. Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa are among the key players on the team who have missed multiple games. 

    Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league and was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019. He helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season with 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns and has followed up with 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns in six games this year.

    Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley will likely continue to handle duties at tight end for the time being. 

