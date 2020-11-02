Darren Fells and Top TE Waiver-Wire Targets with 49ers' George Kittle Injured

Wade Payne/Associated Press

George Kittle's season may be over.

The superstar tight end reportedly will miss eight weeks with a fracture in his foot, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning both the San Francisco 49ers and fantasy football players who rostered him may not have him available again this year.

So, what can you do to fill in that All-Pro gap in your lineup? Below, we'll break down a few tight ends worth targeting on waivers this week: Jordan Reed, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Schultz and Darren Fells.

Jordan Reed

Reed comes with the disclaimer that you want to make sure he's healthy and set to play for Thursday night's matchup with the Green Bay Packers before adding him. But when Kittle missed Weeks 2 and 3, Reed combined to catch nine passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets before going down to an injury himself in Week 3.

The absence of Jimmy Garoppolo may also hurt Reed's ceiling, though Nick Mullens balled out when he entered Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns and leading the Niners to three touchdown drives in garbage time.

If Reed can stay healthy he has legitimate TE1 upside, albeit on the low-end side, at a pretty thin position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas Goedert

Goedert wasn't much of a factor for the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's ugly win, with just one catch for 15 yards. After a four-week injury layoff, the Eagles didn't seem to game plan around the tight end.

But don't forget that Goedert opened the season with 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in Philly's first two games. Also keep in mind that Zach Ertz and DeSean Jackson are injured, meaning players like Goedert, Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor will lead the passing game.

Goedert is on a better offense than Reed and is the more talented player at this stage in their respective careers. His upside is higher, assuming he's fully healthy and ready to take on a bigger part of the team's weekly game plan. He should be your top priority on waivers if he's healthy.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz has quietly been a low-end TE1 this season. Even with Ben DiNucci at quarterback on Sunday night he still managed to haul in six catches for 53 yards on eight targets.

He's not a player who should be available on waivers, yet he's gone under the radar enough that he very well might be. There's always the risk of Schultz taking a major back seat in an offense that features Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, yet to this point he hasn't.

He doesn't boast the upside of a Goedert or a Reed, but there's no reason he should still be on waivers. Scoop him up if he's available.

Darren Fells

Fells is the ultimate boom-or-bust option, with his fantasy value being attached to whether he manages to find the end zone. His three touchdowns this season account for 34.2 percent of his fantasy value this season in PPR leagues, a pretty high number. Contrast that to Schultz, who has seen just 16.1 percent of his fantasy points come from scores.

Fells has also been targeted just 19 times this season, putting him in fifth on Houston behind Brandin Cooks (51), Will Fuller (47), Randall Cobb (38) and David Johnson (24).

He also burned fantasy players who picked him up after his best game of the season in Week 6 (six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown), seeing no receptions or targets in Week 7.

Fells is a red-zone threat, no doubt. You just need to be prepared for a feast-or-famine output from him. He's a TE2 with decent upside.