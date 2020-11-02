NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Ryan Kerrigan, Will Fuller & More

NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Ryan Kerrigan, Will Fuller & MoreNovember 2, 2020
The 2020 NFL trade deadline is just over 24 hours away (4 p.m. on Tuesday), and as one might expect, the market activity has started to heat up.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints. Per Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers are dealing cornerback Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans.
It's highly unlikely that these will be the final or the most significant moves ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Here, we'll dive into some of the very latest trade buzz on the eve of deadline day.
Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson and Dwayne Haskins
At 2-5, the Washington Football team is in an odd position. It's still relevant in the underwhelming NFC East, but the team is enough of a long shot to justify selling at the deadline. One player who could be on the move is 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Washington is willing to move Haskins "for the right price."
Pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan is likely a more enticing target than Haskins, who has been inactive since being benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Kerrigan has 4.0 sacks on the season and could be a valuable asset for a contender in need of pass-rush help.
On Monday, coach Ron Rivera refused to offer clarity on Kerrigan's future.
"It's all been rumors, so we're going to leave it at that," he said, per ESPN's John Keim. "Ryan's been a big part of what we've done,
Even if Washington wants to keep Kerrigan and/or move Haskins, its stance could be irrelevant. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the franchise hasn't received calls on any of the three players.
Will Fuller V
While Washington might not be getting much interest ahead of the deadline, several teams are interested in Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller V. Per Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are among them.
Fuller would make sense for a receiver-needy team like Green Bay. He's become one of Deshaun Watson's go-to targets in the post-DeAndre Hopkins era, and he has already racked up 490 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
While Fuller has a history of injury issues, he's also one of the most dangerous speed merchants in the NFL. His ability to stretch the field would be very valuable to a contender.
At 1-6, the Texans aren't likely to be playoff-relevant in 2020, so moving Fuller would make sense. He's in the final year of his contract, and Houston is without a first- or second-round pick in next year's draft.
Per Schefter, the Texans are more interested in listening to offers for Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills.
Aldon Smith
Last week, the Seattle Seahawks traded for edge-defender Carlos Dunlap, and they appear interesting in making more pass-rushing moves. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Seattle called about Dallas Cowboys defender Aldon Smith but was rebuffed.
Dallas fell to 2-6 on Sunday and has already dealt defensive end Everson Griffen. However, they aren't giving up on the season enough to move Smith.
"We're still in this fight," team VP Stephen Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "...We just have to stay the course here."
Smith has revitalized his career in Dallas this season. After not playing since 2015, he has 5.0 sacks in eight games. It's likely that the Cowboys view Smith as a potential building block for the future.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has had his name floated in trade speculation, but he isn't likely to be dealt.
"The Gilmore situation sounds like more smoke than fire, and his knee injury on Thursday complicates it even more," Rapoport wrote.
However, this doesn't mean that New England isn't willing to deal. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots have kicked the tires on selling off veterans like Gilmore, Joe Thuney and Lawrence Guy.
Per Breer, New England is willing to hear offers for "almost" any player on the roster. The Patriots certainly seem like a team to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours.