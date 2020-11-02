NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Latest Reports on Ryan Kerrigan, Will Fuller & More

1 of 4

At 2-5, the Washington Football team is in an odd position. It's still relevant in the underwhelming NFC East, but the team is enough of a long shot to justify selling at the deadline. One player who could be on the move is 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Washington is willing to move Haskins "for the right price."

Pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan is likely a more enticing target than Haskins, who has been inactive since being benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Kerrigan has 4.0 sacks on the season and could be a valuable asset for a contender in need of pass-rush help.

On Monday, coach Ron Rivera refused to offer clarity on Kerrigan's future.

"It's all been rumors, so we're going to leave it at that," he said, per ESPN's John Keim. "Ryan's been a big part of what we've done,

Even if Washington wants to keep Kerrigan and/or move Haskins, its stance could be irrelevant. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the franchise hasn't received calls on any of the three players.