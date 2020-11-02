    Kenny Golladay Reportedly out for Lions vs. Vikings; Week-to-Week with Injury

    Tyler Conway
November 2, 2020
    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings and is considered week-to-week with a hip injury.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Golladay is expected to undergo further testing but will miss some time after leaving Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He's viewed as a potential candidate to land on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of three weeks.

    Heading into unrestricted free agency this offseason, Golladay has struggled with injuries throughout 2020. He missed two games due to a hamstring injury and struggled a bit upon his return before putting together back-to-back 100-yard games coming into Week 8. This setback may wind up hurting him in contract extension negotiations, as it was expected that Golladay would command a deal that would rank him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

    Rookie Quintez Cephus started in place of Golladay when he was out of the lineup earlier this season but has largely been ineffective. 

    It's likely that Marvin Jones Jr. will see the bulk of the work as the Lions' top receiver with Golladay out of the lineup. Danny Amendola should also see an increase in snaps. 

