    Report: Desmond King Traded to Titans; Chargers Acquire 6th-Round Draft Pick

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King II (20) returns a punt during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Jaguars 39-29. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
    John Cordes/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to trade defensive back Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported terms of the deal.

    King is in the final season of his rookie contract. The 2017 fifth-round pick has greatly outperformed his draft value, emerging as a versatile and vital piece to the Chargers secondary the last three seasons before falling out of favor a bit in 2020.

    King has recorded 24 tackles and one sack through Week 8. While he's not been able to replicate his 2018 All-Pro season at defensive back—plus a second-team nod as a return specialist—Pro Football Focus has given him a 74.0 grade in 2020.

    King will likely welcome the trade given his public voicing of frustration with his playing time earlier this season.

    "Is there a reason I'm not on the field?" he tweeted in September. "Some people want to know. I'll continue to do my job but I'm going to need answers real soon."

    The writing was on the wall when the Chargers signed Chris Harris Jr. to a two-year, $17 million contract in March. Harris served as the starting slot corner for the Chargers before suffering a foot injury that thrust King back into the lineup.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While it's possible the Iowa product could have slid into a dime linebacker spot, it made more sense to trade him now and recoup some compensation.

    The Titans will likely move King into the slot spot immediately, where he'll upgrade a secondary that is giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game.

    Related

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      49ers' All-Pro TE has a broken bone in his foot (Schefter)

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      49ers QB expected to miss an extended period of time with a high-ankle sprain (Schefter)

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Titans Upgrade Secondary with Trade for Desmond King

      Titans Upgrade Secondary with Trade for Desmond King
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans Upgrade Secondary with Trade for Desmond King

      Nashville Post
      via Nashville Post

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?

      Fred Warner is the reason the Niners traded Kwon Alexander. Watch him put on a SHOW for Lefkoe as he tries to boost his Madden rating 🎥

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?

      Bleacher Report
      via YouTube