NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on Dwayne Haskins, Stephon Gilmore and More
With Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season (nearly) in the rearview, it's time for the collective football world to turn its attention to Tuesday's trade deadline. After 4 p.m. ET on November 3, teams won't be eligible to complete in-season trades.
Teams looking to make moves have just over 24 hours to do so. With 11 teams owning two wins or fewer after eight weeks, you can bet that there's no shortage of teams looking to deal ahead of the deadline.
Here, we'll examine some of the latest trade buzz with the 2020 deadline on the immediate horizon.
Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson
The Washington Football team is one of the aforementioned two-win teams. However, it still has a chance in an NFC East led by the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles. This means that the team likely isn't looking to hold a fire sale at the deadline, though it is open to moving 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
New head coach Ron Rivera clearly isn't interested in Haskins as a long-term option. He benched the former Buckeye for Kyle Allen and has kept Haskins inactive since. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Washington is willing to move Haskins "for the right price."
The problem is that Washington probably wants something of value in return for Haskins, and it isn't likely to get it. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the franchise hasn't received calls on Haskins or defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson.
Kerrigan and Anderson are quality defenders who could potentially help a contender over the final half of the season. If they're not drawing any trade interest, then it's hard to believe anyone will make more than a courtesy offer for Haskins.
Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots
The New England Patriots fell to 2-5 on Sunday, which would lead some to peg them as sellers at the deadline. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, however, the Patriots could be both sellers and buyers.
"The Patriots have engaged in considerable discussions about both buying and selling, but are seeking good young players more so than draft picks," La Canfora wrote.
If the Patriots are looking to sell, cornerback Stephon Gilmore would be an obvious trade target. He's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the one player likely to get a sizeable return for New England. However, Rapoport doesn't believe such a move is likely.
"The Gilmore situation sounds like more smoke than fire, and his knee injury on Thursday complicates it even more," Rapoport wrote.
That knee injury kept Gilmore out of Sunday's game and is only going to hurt his dwindling trade value. Teams won't want to give up much for an aging player with a knee issue.
Desmond King
The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 21-point lead on Sunday, lost to the rival Denver Broncos and all but eliminated themselves from the playoff race. With rookie quarterback Justin Herbert under center, the future is bright. However, the 2-5 Chargers aren't going to compete this year.
Therefore, it won't be a surprise to see L.A. move a few players at the deadline. One of them, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, could be cornerback Desmond King.
Per Schefter, the Chargers are shopping King, and "multiple teams" are interested.
in 2018, King was named a first-team All-Pro at cornerback and a second-team All-Pro as a punt returner. There should be no shortage of contenders capable of using his services in either role over the second half of the season.
Unless Los Angeles is requesting an outrageous return, King will probably be dealt by Tuesday afternoon.
Trent Murphy and Takkarist McKinley
While King could help solidify a secondary, teams looking for pass-rushing help should have options, too. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Buffalo Bills are open to trading Trent Murphy, while the Atlanta Falcons are open to dealing Takkarist McKinley.
For the Bills, a potential deal would be about seizing an opportunity and potentially adding another piece at the deadline. At 6-2, Buffalo is in control of the NFC East and probably not looking to sell for the future.
The 2-6 Falcons, on the other hand, could hope to sell off their former first-round disappointment with the future in mind. Atlanta has already fired head coach Dan Quinn and is likely eying a significant rebuild in the offseason.
With Carlos Dunlap and Everson Griffen both being moved last week, it's clear that teams are willing to buy low on pass-rushers. Murphy and McKinley are both in the final year of their respective contracts, so both should be potential bargains at the deadline.