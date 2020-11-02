NFL Rumors: Trade Buzz on Dwayne Haskins, Stephon Gilmore and More

1 of 4

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Washington Football team is one of the aforementioned two-win teams. However, it still has a chance in an NFC East led by the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles. This means that the team likely isn't looking to hold a fire sale at the deadline, though it is open to moving 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

New head coach Ron Rivera clearly isn't interested in Haskins as a long-term option. He benched the former Buckeye for Kyle Allen and has kept Haskins inactive since. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Washington is willing to move Haskins "for the right price."

The problem is that Washington probably wants something of value in return for Haskins, and it isn't likely to get it. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the franchise hasn't received calls on Haskins or defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson.

Kerrigan and Anderson are quality defenders who could potentially help a contender over the final half of the season. If they're not drawing any trade interest, then it's hard to believe anyone will make more than a courtesy offer for Haskins.