3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 8 Win

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders earned a bounce-back win on the road on Sunday to move over .500 for the fourth time this season.

Jon Gruden's team survived the elements at FirstEnergy Stadium to defeat the Cleveland Browns 16-6 one week after it lost by 25 points at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The combination of a solid rushing attack and a resilient defense allowed the Raiders to keep the AFC clash a low-scoring affair.

Hunter Renfrow's touchdown catch and Daniel Carlson's third field goal created enough scoreboard separation to earn what could be a vital win in the AFC wild-card hunt if the two teams finish with the same record.