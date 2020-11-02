    Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly out Indefinitely for 49ers with Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020
    Alerted 19m ago in the B/R App

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, passes as Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on at left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be out indefinitely because of the high-ankle sprain initially suffered in Week 2, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The quarterback has been in and out of the lineup this season but the 49ers plan to give him time to rest. It's another blow to the team, which found out Monday tight end George Kittle will miss eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per Schefter.

    Garoppolo previously missed two games because of the injury and was removed from his team's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of the same issue.

    San Francisco was trailing 30-7 in Sunday's game when he was taken out of the game.

    Nick Mullens has taken over at quarterback with Garoppolo out, mostly performing at a similar, albeit slightly lesser, level. Mullens has thrown for 852 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions this season, whereas Garoppolo has 1,096 yards and seven scores against five picks. 

    With the 49ers (4-4) scrambling to stay in playoff contention, their margin for error is shrinking. Garoppolo missing more time and Kittle's absence might be what holds them out of the postseason, even in the new expanded seven-team format. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mullens' Fantasy Outlook After Jimmy G Injury

      Mullens' Fantasy Outlook After Jimmy G Injury
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Mullens' Fantasy Outlook After Jimmy G Injury

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      49ers' All-Pro TE has a broken bone in his foot (Schefter)

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Trading Kwon Alexander for Draft Pick Is a Big Win

      Why Trading Kwon Alexander for Draft Pick Is a Big Win
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Why Trading Kwon Alexander for Draft Pick Is a Big Win

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?

      Fred Warner is the reason the Niners traded Kwon Alexander. Watch him put on a SHOW for Lefkoe as he tries to boost his Madden rating 🎥

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      How 'Underrated' Is 49ers Star?

      Bleacher Report
      via YouTube