Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly out Indefinitely for 49ers with Ankle Injury

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be out indefinitely because of the high-ankle sprain initially suffered in Week 2, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The quarterback has been in and out of the lineup this season but the 49ers plan to give him time to rest. It's another blow to the team, which found out Monday tight end George Kittle will miss eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per Schefter.

Garoppolo previously missed two games because of the injury and was removed from his team's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of the same issue.

San Francisco was trailing 30-7 in Sunday's game when he was taken out of the game.

Nick Mullens has taken over at quarterback with Garoppolo out, mostly performing at a similar, albeit slightly lesser, level. Mullens has thrown for 852 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions this season, whereas Garoppolo has 1,096 yards and seven scores against five picks.

With the 49ers (4-4) scrambling to stay in playoff contention, their margin for error is shrinking. Garoppolo missing more time and Kittle's absence might be what holds them out of the postseason, even in the new expanded seven-team format.