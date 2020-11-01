Chargers' Anthony Lynn: 'Totally Unacceptable' to Blow 21-Point Lead vs. Broncos

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers did it again. They blew another big lead.

On Sunday, it was a 21-point lead to the Denver Broncos as they lost 31-30 on a walk-off touchdown pass from Drew Lock to KJ Hamler.

Not surprisingly, head coach Anthony Lynn is fed up.

"I'm sorry. I feel bad. That game we had it completely under control. We lost it, and I take responsibility for it," Lynn told reporters after the game. "It's totally unacceptable."

The loss put the Chargers in the history books, though certainly not for any records they would want:

Suffice to say, the Chargers were the butt of more than a few jokes on Twitter Sunday evening, many of them involving another team that can't seem to hold onto a lead this season:

Poor Chargers fans.

Los Angeles now sits at 2-5 on the season, a record that could easily be 5-2 if the team could just hold onto a lead.

But it isn't all bad news since rookie Justin Herbert has looked excellent. He's throwing dimes on a pretty regular basis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So that's a bright spot. But Herbert knows none of it matters without wins.

"It is definitely tough. To be so close and to be in a lead like that and lose it is definitely tough, but we can't do anything about it now," he told reporters Sunday night. "I know we are going to come out and have a great week of practice."

"I take a lot of pride in this team," he added. "I know I have only been here a little bit, but you can't change the result. All you can do is move forward."

That, and try to hold a lead.