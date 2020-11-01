2 Cardinals Players Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19 During Bye Week

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Two players from the Arizona Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals had a bye in Week 8. Garafolo tweeted that Arizona's team facility was closed Sunday and underwent a "deep cleaning." Plans to practice Monday are unchanged.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a somewhat similar situation when they placed Trent Brown on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 21. As a precautionary measure, the Raiders' other starting offensive linemen went into isolation.

In that case, however, the Raiders had already returned to practice when Brown's positive test was flagged.

Arizona's situation still remains fluid and could change pending further testing. Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper noted Arizona may have to conduct remote meetings and be masked during practice based on the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In their last game, the Cardinals earned a hard-fought 37-34 victory over the previously unbeaten Seattle Seahawks in overtime. Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and guided the offense into position for Zane Gonzalez's 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in overtime.

Arizona is back in action Nov. 8 at home to the Miami Dolphins.