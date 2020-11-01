Ravens' Matthew Judon Ejected for Touching Official During Game vs. Steelers

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Ravens coach was holding Judon back during a brief scuffle between the two teams. His right arm swung forward and made contact with a referee.

Tensions are often high whenever the Ravens and Steelers play one another because they're often jostling for position atop the AFC North standings. That's the case now as 6-0 Pittsburgh sits atop the division, with 5-1 Baltimore closely behind.

Emotions boiled over in the second quarter when Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got into a shoving match. Peters appeared to head-butt Johnson, and Judon intervened to push the receiver away as Johnson was grabbing Peters' facemask.

Judon wasn't the only key member of Baltimore's roster to exit in the first half. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was carted back to the locker room in the first quarter.

The extent of Stanley's injury is unclear, with the Ravens only saying so far that he hurt his ankle and won't return.

Compounding matters, starting right guard Tyre Phillips suffered an ankle injury as well and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.