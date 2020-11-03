College Football Picks: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 8

No. 10 Wisconsin (1-0) vs. Purdue (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin looked great in its season-opening win over Illinois with redshirt freshman Graham Mertz throwing for five touchdowns with just one incompletion—on a dropped pass, no less. Since then, however, the Badgers have been trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak with little success. It forced them to cancel the game against Nebraska and may well force the cancellation of this one against Purdue.

If they play and are without Mertz, that would be enough for me to pick Purdue to pull off the upset. David Bell and Milton Wright have combined for 35 receptions, 428 yards and five touchdowns for the Boilermakers. That dynamic duo has another big day to beat a Wisconsin squad operating at significantly less than 100 percent health.

Prediction: Purdue 28, Wisconsin 23

No. 9 BYU (7-0) at No. 21 Boise State (2-0), 9:45 p.m. ET (Friday)

In five previous tries, BYU has never won a road game against Boise State. But this BYU team is a whole lot better than its predecessors, and Boise State's QB situation is a big unknown after starter Hank Bachmeier missed the Week 9 game against Air Force for an undisclosed reason.

In that game, the Broncos allowed Air Force to rush for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns, which is a sizable red flag in advance of this matchup with one of the most potent offenses in the nation. Boise State will be able to do more against BYU's defense than any other team has this season, but the Broncos probably won't be able to get many stops. Should be an excellent, high-scoring, Friday night battle.

Prediction: BYU 41, Boise State 38

No. 8 Florida (3-1) vs. No. 5 Georgia (4-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (in Jacksonville)

No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3), 7 p.m. ET

With a loss to Alabama already on its ledger, there's no way Texas A&M will get a chance to play for the SEC championship. But the Aggies could go 9-1 to make a very interesting case for the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. To help their case, they need to start winning games like these with some style points.

Hard to see the Aggies running away with this one, though. South Carolina has scored at least 24 points in each of its five games and should be able to move the ball against a Texas A&M secondary that ranks among the worst in the SEC. Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith will do enough to lead the Aggies to victory, but it's going to be a close one.

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 27

No. 6 Cincinnati (5-0) vs. Houston (2-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

Speaking of teams with an interesting case for the No. 4 seed, Cincinnati has to be in that mix after back-to-back wins over SMU and Memphis by a combined score of 91-23. This Bearcats defense has been outstanding. The Desmond Ridder Show on offense has been a thing of beauty, too.

Up next for the Group of Five's best case for a CFP bid is a Houston team that just allowed nearly 700 yards in a 44-21 loss to UCF. The Cougars also lost by 17 to BYU earlier this season, so Cincinnati might be trying to win by at least that much for resume-comparison purposes. That shouldn't be a problem.

Prediction: Cincinnati 42, Houston 17