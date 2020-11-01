    Vikings' Cam Dantzler Taken to Hospital After Being Stretchered Off with Injury

    Tyler Conway
November 1, 2020
    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler was taken to the hospital after being stretchered off the field in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after a blow to the head when attempting to make a tackle. 

    Dantzler collided with teammate Anthony Harris when trying to bring down Packers running back AJ Dillon. He was motionless on the field for several minutes while being attended to by medical personnel and taken to the locker room for further examination.

    The Vikings said Dantzler suffered a neck injury and is being evaluated for a concussion. Minnesota later added Dantzler has "full movement of his body" and underwent an x-Ray at Lambeau Field before being taken to a nearby hospital "out of caution."

    Dantzler was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He was placed on the list earlier this week and was able to be activated after multiple negative tests.

    The rookie had been arguably the Vikings' best cornerback this season, recording 24 tackles coming into Week 8. Pro Football Focus has given him a 54.4 grade, which is considered below-average, but he has flashed at times for a 1-5 Minnesota outfit.

    First-round pick Jeff Gladney, who has been outplayed by Dantzler, will likely see an increase in snaps. 

