NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Ryan Kerrigan, Michael Thomas and More

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Another Sunday of NFL football is underway, but the action in Week 8 isn't limited to the happenings on the field. The 2020 trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, meaning plenty of franchises will also be active on the trade market.

The outcomes of this week's games could play a role in which teams are looking to deal. Heading into Sunday, 13 teams owned two wins or fewer. Falling to 2-6 or worse at the midway point could easily spark a selling spree.

At the same time, 12 teams came into Sunday with at least 12 wins. These teams could become major buyers over the next few days.

With Week 8 already underway, let's take a look at some of the latest trade chatter.