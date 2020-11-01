NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Ryan Kerrigan, Michael Thomas and More

NFL Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Ryan Kerrigan, Michael Thomas and MoreNovember 1, 2020
Another Sunday of NFL football is underway, but the action in Week 8 isn't limited to the happenings on the field. The 2020 trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, meaning plenty of franchises will also be active on the trade market.
The outcomes of this week's games could play a role in which teams are looking to deal. Heading into Sunday, 13 teams owned two wins or fewer. Falling to 2-6 or worse at the midway point could easily spark a selling spree.
At the same time, 12 teams came into Sunday with at least 12 wins. These teams could become major buyers over the next few days.
With Week 8 already underway, let's take a look at some of the latest trade chatter.
Ryan Kerrigan
Washington Football Team pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan may be looking for a new home, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Or, perhaps he isn't.
"Another source insisted to ESPN on Sunday that Kerrigan has not requested a trade," Schefter wrote. "Multiple people around the NFL believe that Kerrigan values loyalty to the franchise and his family over money."
Schefter reported that Washington isn't interested in dealing Kerrigan. However, anyone who has followed football for a considerable amount of time knows that teams can be persuaded to make moves. Kerrigan is in the final year of his contract, and if Washington gets a fair offer for what amounts to a half-season of his services, it could deal.
At the same time, Kerrigan's contract adds credibility to the idea he is looking for a trade. While the player may be loyal, teams usually aren't.
Kerrigan has to know that he isn't in Washington's long-term plans. He could be looking to join a contender as soon as possible.
Michael Thomas
New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas hasn't suited up since Week 1 due to a variety of reasons. Most recently. he was ruled out of Week 8 with a hamstring injury. Yet, New Orleans entered Week 8 with a 4-2 record, and it was fair to wonder if there was at least some thought of playing the rest of the season without Thomas.
After all, the three-time Pro Bowler would presumably bring New Orleans a hefty return in a trade. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, however, Thomas won't be part of any pre-deadline trading frenzy.
"The Saints won't be trading WR Michael Thomas," Rapoport wrote.
For now, it appears that Saints fans won't have to question if Thomas will be back in the starting lineup and can instead wonder when Drew Brees' top target will make his return.
Will Fuller
While Thomas might not be on the move, Rapoport pointed out a different wideout who could be—at least if the Green Bay Packers have their way. Per Rapoport, the Packers are and have been interested in Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller.
"Sources say Green Bay has maintained interest in Texans WR Will Fuller over the past few weeks, and that interest goes back as far as the summer," Rapoport wrote. "Expect that to ramp up as Tuesday nears."
The speedy Fuller would be a fine addition to the Green Bay receiving corps. As a deep-threat, he could help take defensive focus away from No. 1 wideout Davante Adams while also opening up the running game.
A trade would make sense for the Texans, who are on bye this week with a 1-6 record. Houston has already fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, and a sizeable rebuild is likely upcoming.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots entered Week 8 in unfamiliar territory. Bill Belichick's squad was 2-4 after seven weeks and it likely a long shot to compete for the postseason. Therefore, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Patriots sell at the deadline. One thing appears certain, Belichick is looking to make moves.
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, New England could also be looking to get a jump-start on the rebuilding process.
"The Patriots have engaged in considerable discussions about both buying and selling, but are seeking good young players more so than draft picks," La Canfora wrote.
This wouldn't at all be a surprise, as Belichick has a long history of turning other teams' castoffs into Patriots mainstays. Quarterback Cam Newton is one of the latest examples, though in this case, the Patriots would be looking toward the future and not for a potential short-term starter.
Don't expect the Patriots to be quiet over the next few days.