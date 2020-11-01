Adam Thielen Trade Rumors: Vikings Won't Trade Star WR amid Browns' Interest

David Berding/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings' disappointing 1-5 start will reportedly not be enough to get them to trade Adam Thielen ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Vikings have rebuffed all trade requests for Thielen, including interest from the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns were looking to shore up their receiving corps after Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Thielen signed a four-year, $64.2 million extension in 2019 that already looks like one of football's biggest bargains. The vast majority of his contract is non-guaranteed base salaries, so the Vikings could theoretically trade him for a strong haul and not take back any restrictive cap penalties.

That said, Thielen has played at such a high level that the Vikings should have two relatively cheap Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts for the foreseeable future. Justin Jefferson's rookie contract runs through the 2024 season, assuming Minnesota picks up his fifth-year option. With Thielen and Jefferson under contract below their market value, the Vikings should be able to pick up the slack elsewhere on their roster.

The only reason to trade Thielen would be part of some full-scale rebuild, an understandable temptation with the Vikings ranking among the NFL's biggest disappointments in 2020.

As it stands, the Vikings' veteran-laden roster seems more primed for a retooling this offseason rather than a rebuild.