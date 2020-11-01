    Adam Thielen Trade Rumors: Vikings Won't Trade Star WR amid Browns' Interest

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (AP Photo/David Berding)
    David Berding/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings' disappointing 1-5 start will reportedly not be enough to get them to trade Adam Thielen ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Vikings have rebuffed all trade requests for Thielen, including interest from the Cleveland Browns.

    The Browns were looking to shore up their receiving corps after Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury. 

    Thielen signed a four-year, $64.2 million extension in 2019 that already looks like one of football's biggest bargains. The vast majority of his contract is non-guaranteed base salaries, so the Vikings could theoretically trade him for a strong haul and not take back any restrictive cap penalties.

    That said, Thielen has played at such a high level that the Vikings should have two relatively cheap Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts for the foreseeable future. Justin Jefferson's rookie contract runs through the 2024 season, assuming Minnesota picks up his fifth-year option. With Thielen and Jefferson under contract below their market value, the Vikings should be able to pick up the slack elsewhere on their roster.

    The only reason to trade Thielen would be part of some full-scale rebuild, an understandable temptation with the Vikings ranking among the NFL's biggest disappointments in 2020. 

    As it stands, the Vikings' veteran-laden roster seems more primed for a retooling this offseason rather than a rebuild. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Vikings Open to Trading Harris

      Minnesota could move Anthony Harris if a team is willing to pay safety's $11.4M price tag (Schefter)

      Vikings Open to Trading Harris
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings Open to Trading Harris

      Adam Schefter
      via ESPN.com

      It’s Packers week and nobody cares…thanks a lot 2020!

      It’s Packers week and nobody cares…thanks a lot 2020!
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      It’s Packers week and nobody cares…thanks a lot 2020!

      Vikings Territory
      via Vikings Territory

      Top 3 NFL Value Bets Of The Week

      Top 3 NFL Value Bets Of The Week
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Top 3 NFL Value Bets Of The Week

      Ben Lyso
      via purplePTSD.com - Local Minnesota Vikings News

      Draft Arsenal Led to Tua Time

      Miami needs 'to know what they have' in Tua before 2021 draft, which led to decision to start rookie QB (Schefter)

      Draft Arsenal Led to Tua Time
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Draft Arsenal Led to Tua Time

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report