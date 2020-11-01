Report: Broncos DC Ed Donatell out vs. Chargers Due to COVID-19 Protocols

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers while following COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Donatell self-reported feeling sick Saturday and stayed home. Though he felt better Sunday, he will remain away from the team as a safety precaution.

Head coach Vic Fangio will call defensive plays Sunday.

The Broncos canceled practice Friday after guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19, while two other players were told to isolate after coming into contact with him, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins also tested positive for the virus in early October.

Donatell is in his second season as the Broncos defensive coordinator but has a lot of experience working with Fangio.

The 63-year-old coached the defensive secondary from 2015-2018 with the Chicago Bears and 2011-2014 with the San Francisco 49ers, all of which were with Fangio working as the defensive coordinator.

Fangio will now have more work to do against the Chargers and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday in an important divisional battle between 2-4 teams.