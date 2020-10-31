Tom Brady 'Certainly Didn't Object' to Bucs Signing Antonio Brown to Contract

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't have any qualms with wideout Antonio Brown joining the offense even with the 32-year-old suspended until Week 9.

In an ESPN interview with former teammate Randy Moss, Brady said he "didn't object" to adding Brown, who he briefly teamed up with on the New England Patriots in 2019:

"Well I've watched Antonio for a long time, and then had the opportunity to play with him last year for a short period of time, and [GM] Jason [Licht] and Bruce [Arians] felt there was a right opportunity to add him to a really talented group that we already have. I certainly didn't object to it. I think the more good players we have on our team, the better we can become. He's joining a very deep group of players at that position. ... Antonio's going to work as hard as he always has. He's a very hard worker, everyone knows that. We'll see what we can do when he gets on the field."

Brown played one game with the Pats, catching four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown, before New England terminated his contract amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. A former trainer said Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018. Another woman said he made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017 and that he sent her intimidating texts after she went public with the allegation.

In July, the league suspended him for half a season for the alleged texts and a no-contest plea to burglary with battery stemming from an altercation with a moving truck driver outside his Hollywood, Florida, home.

Brown's suspension began on Week 1 despite the fact he remained a free agent.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The wideout accepted the league's penalty without filing an appeal, posting a contrite statement on Instagram soon after:

"I look forward to new beginnings. I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve.

"I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon. Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career."

Tampa Bay gave Brown a one-year deal worth $1.6 million loaded with incentives.

The Bucs will have one week to work with their new wideout on the field before he's able to officially suit up. Brady and the coaching staff are hoping the previous connection between the duo will allow for a seamless transition one year later.

During his last full season in 2018, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns. Tampa is banking on its ability to recover that talent.