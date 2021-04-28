Giants' Saquon Barkley Reportedly to Be Ready for Week 1 After Torn ACL Injury

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley "is on track" to suit up for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants drafted Barkley second overall out of Penn State in 2018. He proceeded to lead the NFL with 2,028 scrimmage yards during a fantastic rookie season. Barkley also scored 15 touchdowns, including 11 on the ground.

Barkley's 2019 season did not go as well, in part because he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and missed three-plus games. He did finish with 1,441 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns, however, and broke off 1,003 rushing yards as well.

The 2020 season proved disastrous for Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears and missed the remainder of the season.

The Giants signed Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract to back up Barkley, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported the team has examined its running back options for Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.