Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury of Cheating, Demands Rematch in Video

Deontay Wilder accused Tyson Fury of loading his gloves in the second fight between the men in February and demanded a rematch in a series of posts on social media Saturday:

Wilder said in the video:

"I saw in the first fight where Ricky Hatton was pulling down your gloves to put your fists in an improper position. Y'all tried the same method the second time, but this time you scratched flesh out of my ears, which caused my ears to bleed. It's impossible for a brand new 10-ounce glove to bend, to keep a smushed-in form, or to have loose space. I highly believe you put something hard in your glove."

Wilder also described the referee from that match, Kenny Bayless, as a "crab-in-a-bucket referee" and said his trainer, Mark Breland—who threw in the towel during the fight, giving Fury a a TKO victory in the seventh round—was "disloyal."

Wilder cut ties with Breland in early October.

The first matchup between Wilder (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) and Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) in Dec. 2018 ended in a draw. The second was won convincingly by Fury, though, with Wilder knocked down in both the third and fifth rounds.

The trilogy was set to conclude this year, with a number of dates scheduled, only to be pushed back on multiple occasions. Fury is planning to fight in December, though it doesn't appear it will be against Wilder after promoter Bob Arum said that the rematch clause in the contract between the two fighters has expired.

"We couldn't get an appropriate date, until it was next year," Arum noted of a potential finale for the trilogy. "Tyson said, 'No, I want to fight in December,' and so that's what we arranged in England."

One of the promoters for Carlos Takam, the 39-5-1 39-year-old Frenchman whom Wilder referenced in one of his tweets to Fury, recently told Sky Sports he is trying to arrange a fight between Takam and Fury for December.

Expired clause or not, Wilder wants another rematch. It remains to be seen if Fury will agree.