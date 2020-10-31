Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

0 of 5

On Thursday night, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reminded fans that he's still one of the best receivers in football. He caught seven passes for 137 yards, and he did it against a pretty good Carolina Panthers defense.

While the Panthers aren't elite defensively, they do rank 14th against the pass, 13th in points allowed, and they have given up just over one touchdown pass per game. With Jones steadily losing targets to fellow wideout Calvin Ridley, this wasn't the most favorable of matchups for fantasy managers.

However, Jones isn't a player you sit when he's healthy. That's not the case for all players, though, and managers are going to face much tougher matchup decisions over the remainder of Week 8.

Here, we'll dig into some of the toughest matchups of the week and try determining which players can be trusted and which are best left on the bench. All selections are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.