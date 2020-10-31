Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football MatchupsOctober 31, 2020
On Thursday night, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reminded fans that he's still one of the best receivers in football. He caught seven passes for 137 yards, and he did it against a pretty good Carolina Panthers defense.
While the Panthers aren't elite defensively, they do rank 14th against the pass, 13th in points allowed, and they have given up just over one touchdown pass per game. With Jones steadily losing targets to fellow wideout Calvin Ridley, this wasn't the most favorable of matchups for fantasy managers.
However, Jones isn't a player you sit when he's healthy. That's not the case for all players, though, and managers are going to face much tougher matchup decisions over the remainder of Week 8.
Here, we'll dig into some of the toughest matchups of the week and try determining which players can be trusted and which are best left on the bench. All selections are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 8 Start 'Em
Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots (at Buffalo Bills)
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (at Cleveland Browns)
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (vs. New England Patriots)
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
Seek 8 Sit 'Em
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers (at Seattle Seahawks)
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings (at Green Bay Packers
DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (at Philadelphia Eagles)
Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets (at Kansas City Chiefs)
Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets (at Kansas City Chiefs)
Must Start: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed back in Week 3 that he isn't exactly a matchup-proof fantasy quarterback. While he did rush for 83 yards in that game, he also passed for just 97 yards with one touchdown.
Jackson could be in store for another long day in only his second career start against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh ranks second in run defense, seventh in pass defense, first in total defense and sixth in points allowed.
However, Pittsburgh's defense isn't invulnerable. The Tennessee Titans scored 17 points in the second half last week, nearly mounting a comeback after being down 24-7 at the half. Ryan Tannehill threw for 220 yards and two scores, while Derrick Henry ran for 75 yards and a touchdown.
For Jackson managers, it's going to be all about the opportunities this week.
Expect the Ravens to regularly utilize option plays to keep the Steelers defense guessing. While Jackson might not throw 30 times as Tannehill did or run 20 as Henry did, he should find a balance somewhere in between.
Jackson should find the end zone a couple of times while also approaching the 100-yard mark on the ground.
Must Start: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
While the San Francisco 49ers have not looked or played like last year's Super Bowl-caliber squad, they have been pretty stout against the pass. San Francisco ranks fourth in pass defense, 11th in yards per pass attempt allowed and fourth in points allowed.
Yet Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf remains a must-start in Week 8. While the second-year receiver isn't yet on Julio Jones' level, he's becoming a reliable fantasy receiver and one of Russell Wilson's most-trusted targets.
"One of the things that DK and I have definitely talked about a bunch is, how do you build that relationship like [Joe] Montana and [Jerry] Rice," Wilson said on his DangerTalk podcast.
Wilson trusts Metcalf to make tough catches, and that trust will provide the former Mississippi receiver ample opportunities against a tough opponent. Additionally, Seattle's suspect pass defense is going to ensure the Seahawks remain in pass mode throughout the game.
Fellow Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is also worth starting against San Francisco. With running backs Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer banged up, the Seahawks may lean more heavily than usual on Wilson's throwing shoulder.
Must Sit: Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
There are a couple of reasons why managers could be tempted to start New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman in Week 8. For one, he's coming off a strong outing against the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished that game with 54 scrimmage yards, five receptions and a touchdown.
Secondly, fellow Giants back Devonta Freeman appears unlikely to play after missing practice both Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Gallman should be the primary ball-carrier against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, it's this matchup with the Buccaneers that makes it worth leaving Gallman on the bench and considering other options. Tampa ranks first in run defense, first in yards per carry allowed (3.0) and has surrendered just five rushing touchdowns on the year.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is a far more reliable fantasy option than Gallman, and he was virtually unplayable last week against the Buccaneers. He rushed for just 17 yards on 10 carries while catching three passes for another 14 yards.
While Gallman could deliver a handful of reception points and perhaps a fluke touchdown, he's too big of a risk to justify starting. Leave him out of your lineup unless there are positively no other options on your bench or on the waiver wire.